Snell strikes out 10, pitches Padres past Nationals 6-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Snell struck out 10 in six sharp innings, Juan Soto reached base three times and the San Diego Padres wrapped up a hectic weekend with a 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals. On Friday, with so much focus on Soto’s return to Washington after a major trade this month, the Padres found out star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had been suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Then Saturday, San Diego manager Bob Melvin was upset with a disputed call at home plate in a one-run loss. Sunday was smoother all around because of Snell.

