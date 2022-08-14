Stark claims 3rd LET title and gets LPGA Tour membership

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP) — Maja Stark of Sweden captured her third title of the year on the Ladies European Tour. This one was the biggest. She shot 63 in the final round for a five-shot victory in the ISPS Handa World Invitational. It’s co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour. That means the former Oklahoma State star now can become an LPGA Tour member. The tournament was held at Galgorm Castle and Massereene in Northern Ireland. It was played concurrently with the European tour. The men played separately, but the tours competed for the same prize fund. The 22-year-old Swede won $225,000.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.