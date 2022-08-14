Tuchel, Conte clash as Chelsea, Tottenham draw 2-2 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were both sent off after clashing following the final whistle of a feisty 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham featuring an equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time by Spurs striker Harry Kane. As they shook hands on the field, Tuchel seemed to not let go of his grip and intimated that Conte look him in the eyes. Pushing and shoving ensued, just as there had been between the two managers in the technical area during the match at Stamford Bridge. They were then shown red cards. Conte celebrated Tottenham’s first equalizer by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg by barging into the chest of Tuchel, sparking a melee among the two sets of coaching staff.

