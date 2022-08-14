Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:48 AM

US women’s hockey coach Wroblewski sidelined by COVID-19

KTVZ

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The United States women’s national hockey team took the ice to prepare for the world championships without new coach John Wroblewski. USA Hockey spokeswoman Melissa Katz says Wroblewski tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and will coach the team remotely while spending a 10-day stretch in self-isolation. If he is cleared, Wroblewski would travel separately to join the team in Denmark. The team opens the 10-nation tournament against Japan on Aug. 25. The U.S. roster is led by Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, and has 18 players from the silver-medal Olympic team.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content