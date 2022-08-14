Valencia wins in Gattuso’s debut; Kubo scores for Sociedad

MADRID (AP) — Gennaro Gattuso has debuted as Valencia coach with a 1-0 win against promoted Girona in a Spanish league match in which his team played a man down during most of the second half. Carlos Soler converted a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time and then the hosts held on despite Eray Comert’s sending off with a straight red card shortly after halftime at Mestalla Stadium. Takefusa Kubo earlier made the most of his debut with Real Sociedad and scored in the team’s 1-0 win at Cádiz. The 21-year-old Japanese attacking midfielder is playing yet another season on loan from Real Madrid after stints with Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe. Defending champion Real Madrid debuts at promoted Almería later Sunday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.