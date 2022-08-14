VAR denies Mané but not Bayern in 2-0 win over Wolfsburg

BERLIN (AP) — Sadio Mané had two goals ruled out through VAR but Bayern Munich still managed to beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga. Mané thought he’d opened the scoring in the 19th minute and his celebrations were cut short again in the 75th after another lengthy VAR review. Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller’s first-half goals were enough to maintain Bayern’s winning start and frustrate former coach Niko Kovac on his return to Munich. Kovac is now in charge of Wolfsburg. Mainz and Union Berlin canceled each other out in a 0-0 draw in Mainz.

