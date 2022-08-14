Wacha makes short work of Yankees, Boston wins 3-0 in 2:15

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched seven innings in his return from a shoulder injury, and Rafael Devers homered to lead the last-place Boston Red Sox past the division-leading New York Yankees 3-0. Tommy Pham had three hits for the Red Sox. They took two of three from New York. It’s their first win in a real series against an AL East opponent this season in 13 tries. New York has lost nine of its last 11 games but still has a double-digit lead in the division. The Red Sox are seventh in the race for the AL’s three wild-card spots.

