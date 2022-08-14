Wings soar past Sparks with 41-point second quarter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 27 points, Teaira McCowan added 24, and playoff-bound Dallas rode a 41-point second quarter to a 116-88 victory over Los Angeles in a regular-season finale. The second-quarter blitz included an 18-0 run and the Wings finished the first half with a 66-29 lead on 74% shooting from the field. Tyasha Harris had her first career double-double for Dallas, combining 18 points with a career-high 11 assists. Kayla Thornton added 15 points and Allisha Gray scored 14. Brittney Sykes scored 35 points, the only starter in double figures for Los Angeles.

