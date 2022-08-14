Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:30 PM

Wings soar past Sparks with 41-point second quarter

KTVZ

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 27 points, Teaira McCowan added 24, and playoff-bound Dallas rode a 41-point second quarter to a 116-88 victory over Los Angeles in a regular-season finale. The second-quarter blitz included an 18-0 run and the Wings finished the first half with a 66-29 lead on 74% shooting from the field. Tyasha Harris had her first career double-double for Dallas, combining 18 points with a career-high 11 assists. Kayla Thornton added 15 points and Allisha Gray scored 14. Brittney Sykes scored 35 points, the only starter in double figures for Los Angeles.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content