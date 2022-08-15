Tuchel may be punished for referee comments after Conte feud

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel can expect to receive more than just a suspension in the fallout from the latest feisty match with Tottenham in the Premier League. Tuchel might also find himself in trouble for some incendiary comments about the referee. Most of the post-match focus after Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge was on the angry exchanges between Tuchel and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte during and after the game. They were shown red cards after squaring up to each other following the hand shake after the final whistle. Tuchel also turned on referee Anthony Taylor in his post-match news conference. He said “maybe it would be better” if Taylor no longer officiated games involving Chelsea.

