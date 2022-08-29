All-America OL Patterson questionable for Irish at No. 2 OSU

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman says offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson is questionable for the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish’s opener against No. 2 Ohio State. Patterson has been dealing with an injury to his right foot for about two weeks, but Freeman did expect the fifth-year senior to practice this week. Patterson was one of the best centers in the country last year for Notre Dame and a preseason All-American. He was listed as the starter at left guard on the Irish’s first depth chart of the season.

