AP source: Titans releasing 3-time Pro Bowl punter Kern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the Tennessee Titans have told three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern that he will be released. Kern had been the Titans’ longest-tenured player. He was picked up off waivers during the 2009 season. The one-time All-Pro is just four punts shy of becoming the NFL’s 25th player with at least 1,000 career punts. Kern will leave the Titans third in franchise history with 197 games played, trailing only Hall of Famers Bruce Matthews and Elvin Bethea. The 36-year-old Kern lost out to undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse out of Colorado State.

