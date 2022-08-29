Commanders’ Robinson says he had surgery after shooting

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. says he underwent surgery a day after being shot in what the team called an attempted robbery or carjacking. Robinson posted to social media from a hospital saying surgery went well. Coach Ron Rivera says doctors have been positive, but added there’s no timeline for Robinson’s return to the football field. A report by District of Columbia police indicated Robinson was shot in one of his legs by two suspects on Sunday. A contingent including Rivera, owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, team president Jason Wright, assistant Randy Jordan and players visited Robinson at a Washington hospital after the incident.

