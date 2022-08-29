Eastern Kentucky names Garry McPeak as acting football coach

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky athletic director Matt Roan has named Garry McPeek as acting head football coach, effectively immediately, while Walt Wells recovers from a cardiac episode on Sunday. Wells is hospitalized in stable condition at UK Hospital in Lexington. McPeek came to EKU in February 2021 and was promoted to chief of staff in the offseason after serving last season as director of football operations. Roan said McPeek is dedicated to Wells’ team-first philosophy and that his appointment allows the team to move forward in the most efficient and least disruptive manner possible. The FCS Colonels open the season on Friday night at Eastern Michigan.

