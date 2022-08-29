Griezmann comes in to net Atlético’s winner against Valencia

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored after an assist from Thomas Lemar two minutes after they came off the bench together as Atlético Madrid salvaged a 1-0 win at Valencia in the Spanish league. Griezmann received a pass from Lemar and scored with a left-footed shot from outside the area that deflected on a defender before crossing the line in the 66th minute at Mestalla Stadium. They had entered the match in the 64th to replace Geoffrey Kondogbia and Rodrigo De Paul. Griezmann. The victory helped Diego Simeone’s team rebound from a disappointing loss to Villarreal in its home opener last weekend.

