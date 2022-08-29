Harbaugh plans to start McNamara, McCarthy in opening games

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has decided to start Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara when No. 8 Michigan opens its season Saturday at home against Colorado State. Harbaugh has chosen to give J.J. McCarthy the Wolverines’ first snap when they host Hawaii the following week. McNamara started every game last season as a junior, leading Michigan to a win over rival Ohio State for the first time in a decade and to its first Big Ten title since 2004. McCarthy played in 11 games last year as a highly touted freshman.

