Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke ready for his encore performance

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke has studied every play from his 2021 season at Miami. There are some plays he’s evaluated much more than the others. And they’re not the highlight-reel entries. Van Dyke’s right arm is carrying a significant amount of No. 16 Miami’s hopes entering this season. He had some of the best stats of any quarterback in the nation over the final six games of the Hurricanes’ schedule a year ago. He started 2021 as a backup. He enters 2022 as a full-fledged NFL draft hopeful.

