New Jersey man sentenced for Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. Scott Spina Jr. of Roseland was sentenced Monday in Southern California. Prosecutors say that in 2017, Spina bought a 2016 Super Bowl championship ring from a Patriots player who then left the team. Spina sold it and used the player’s information to buy three other rings with “Brady” engraved on them, saying they were gifts for Brady’s baby. Prosecutors say Spina then sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000.

