SDSU defends handling of Araiza gang-rape allegation inquiry

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State football coach Brady Hoke says he didn’t know star punter Matt Araiza had been accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in October until a civil lawsuit was filed last week. The school administration delayed a campus-led inquiry into the alleged gang rape at the request of the San Diego Police Department. Hoke’s boss, athletic director John David Wicker, defended that decision. Wicker initially read a prepared statement and then walked out of a news conference when asked repeatedly about the alleged rape. But after several minutes, he returned and took questions.

