SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have traded goalie Adin Hill to the division rival Vegas Golden Knights for a 2024 fourth-round pick. The Sharks had a glut at goalie with James Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen slated to be the top two options, leading to the decision to trade Hill after one season in San Jose. The Knights were looking for goaltending help with Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire season because of hip surgery.

