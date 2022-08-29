Urshela’s 3-run double sends Twins over Red Sox 4-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gio Urshela’s three-run double in the fifth inning pushed the Minnesota Twins ahead and four relievers made the lead stand in a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. Urshela punched a 3-2 pitch from John Schreiber into the right-field corner, scoring all three runners who had walked in the fifth. Caleb Thielbar earned the win in relief of starter Dylan Bundy. Jorge López finished for his 23rd save, fourth with Minnesota. The Twins won their fourth in a row an dpulled within 1 1/2 of idle Cleveland in the AL Central.

