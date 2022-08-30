2 minor league players suspended by MLB for drug violations

NEW YORK (AP) — Two minor league players have been suspended by Major League Baseball for drug violations. Pittsburgh infielder Francisco Acuna, on the roster of Single-A Greensboro, was banned 80 games without pay after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance. Arizona pitcher Sebastian Santana, on the roster of the Arizona Complex League D-backs, was suspended 55 games without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. There have been 41 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program. Seven players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program.

