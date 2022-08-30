4-time Slam champ Osaka loses to American Collins at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has lost in the first round of a second consecutive major tournament. She fell in straight sets to Danielle Collins in a big-hitting matchup at the U.S. Open. Collins reached her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open in January and showed that same sort of hard-court form in her victory over former No. 1 Osaka that ended after midnight. Entering this matchup, Osaka held a 3-0 career edge against Collins. Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. But this season, she lost in the third round in Australia, the first round at the French Open, then sat out Wimbledon.

