Bills CB White to miss at least first 4 weeks of season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White will get at least another month to rehab from a left knee injury after being placed on the reserve-physically unable to perform list. The move was made as Buffalo met the NFL’s deadline in trimming its roster to a maximum 53 players. The designation means the sixth-year player will not be allowed to begin practicing or playing until the start of Week 5. Minus White and following the offseason departure of Levi Wallace, the Bills have two starting cornerback spots to fill in preparing to open the season at the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.