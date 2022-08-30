Chelsea squanders lead, loses 2-1 at Southampton in EPL
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Chelsea squandered a lead to lose 2-1 at Southampton and continue its inconsistent start to the Premier League season. Goals by Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong saw Southampton recover from going behind to a 23rd-minute strike from Raheem Sterling. Sterling now has three goals since his move from Manchester City and has been one of Chelsea’s few successes this season. It’s already two losses in five games for Chelsea, which is missing the injured N’Golo Kante in midfield and has a rebuilt defense that is leaking goals. Southampton joined Chelsea on seven points.