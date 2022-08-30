Clark says push to unionize minor leaguers off to good start

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball Players Association head Tony Clark is confident that at least 30% of minor league players will sign union authorization cards in the coming days and weeks. That would pave the way forward to start the process of creating a separate bargaining unit from the big leaguers. Clark said there has been a “tremendous response.” Signed cards from 30% of minor leaguers in the bargaining unit would allow the union to file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board asking for a union authorization election, which would be decided by majority vote.

