D-backs exercise ’23 option for manager Torey Lovullo

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season. The D-backs announced that they’ve exercised the club option on Lovullo’s contract for 2023. The move comes one day after the biggest comeback win in franchise history: Arizona was trailing 7-0 in the fourth inning against the Phillies before rallying for a 13-7 victory. The D-backs lost 110 games in 2021 but have been much more competitive this season. They’re 20-15 since the All-Star break, buoyed by the promotion of several promising prospects.

