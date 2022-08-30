Dodgers quiet Timmy Trumpet for now, Lux helps top Mets 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Gavin Lux and the Los Angeles Dodgers quieted Timmy Trumpet at least for now, edging the New York Mets 4-3 in a matchup of NL division leaders. The Mets lost with Trumpet, who performs Edwin Diaz’s blaring entrance song “Narco,” at Citi Field and ready to blare away if the closer got into the game. Diaz didn’t get in. Instead, Trumpet played a more muted version of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” on his horn in front of the Dodgers’ dugout during the seventh-inning stretch. Minutes after the Mets lost in the first major league game the Australian-born Trumpet had attended, he tweeted that he’ll be back at the ballpark Wednesday night, hoping to sound off. Lux drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking single in the seventh.

