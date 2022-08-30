Evenepoel increases Vuelta lead with time-trial victory

ALICANTE, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel came into the Spanish Vuelta with the goal of winning a stage. He accomplished that in style and now also sees himself in position to take the general classification title as well. The Belgian rider from team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl pulled off an impressive time-trial victory in the 10th stage in Alicante to increase his overall lead. Evenepoel was 48 seconds faster than second-place Primoz Roglic and took his general classification lead over the three-time defending champion to 2 minutes, 41 seconds with 11 stages left. Evenepoel is the first rider to beat Roglic in an individual time trial in the Vuelta.

