French soccer star Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists
By ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French officials say World Cup winner Paul Pogba has paid 100,000 euros ($100,000) to an organized group including his brother that was trying to extort him into paying 13 million euros. French prosecutors are investigating allegations that Paul Pogba was the target of extortion by his older brother Mathias Pogba and childhood friends. The allegation became public after Mathias Pogba posted a video and tweets threatening to share “explosive revelations” about his brother and another France star, Kylian Mbappe. Paul Pogba won the World Cup with France in 2018 and returned this summer to Juventus after six seasons at Manchester United.