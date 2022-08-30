Gallen extends scoreless streak, Dbacks blast Phillies 12-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen stretched his scoreless streak to 34 1/3 innings with another dominating performance, Jake McCarthy homered and had five RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks blasted the Philadelphia Phillies 12-3. Gallen had the Phillies off-balance all night, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings. He got plenty of help from Arizona’s offense. The Diamondbacks knocked Aaron Nola for five runs in the second inning and McCarthy put them up 8-0 with a towering, three-run homer in the fourth. Rookie Corbin Carroll added a two-run double in the eighth inning off infielder Nick Maton in his second big league game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.