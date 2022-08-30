Gordon’s slam, 6 RBIs lead Twins to 10-5 win over Red Sox
By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit his first-ever grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5. Gordon lined a two-run double in the first inning and followed with a drive to the upper deck in right field in the fifth to lead Minnesota to its fifth straight win. Michael Fulmer worked 1 1/3 innings of relief with two strikeouts to get the win. Kutter Crawford surrendered five runs, four earned, on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for Boston. The Red Sox have lost seven of nine.