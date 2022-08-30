Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Judge hits 51st HR as Yankees snap skid, top Angels 7-4

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot for his 51st homer of the season, and the New York Yankees snapped their three-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Judge connected for the second straight night at Angel Stadium, driving a high fastball from Mike Mayers deep into the right-field stands. An Orange County crowd packed with Yankees fans gave another raucous standing ovation to the California-born slugger attempting to chase down Roger Maris’ AL home run record of 61 in 1961.

