Kershaw set for return to Dodgers’ rotation Thursday vs Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw is set to come off the injured list and rejoin the rotation Thursday to face the New York Mets. Kershaw hasn’t pitched since Aug. 4, when he exited a start against San Francisco because of lower back pain. The 34-year-old three-time NL Cy Young Award winner spent five weeks on the IL with a back injury earlier this season. Kershaw felt good following a bullpen session Monday is ready to return in a game at Citi Field between NL division leaders. Kershaw is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 15 starts. The Dodgers have the best record in the majors.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.