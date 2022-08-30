Mayfield’s comments add spark to Browns-Panthers Week 1 game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has ignited what was already expected to be an emotionally charged Week 1 game against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. According to Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund, Mayfield had some choice words for the Browns following the Panthers’ 21-0 preseason win over Buffalo on Friday night. “I’m going to (expletive) them up,” Mayfield said of the Browns, according to what Frelund said on a podcast.

