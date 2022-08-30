Offensive line key for No. 14 USC’s new additions to succeed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The offensive line will likely determine how successful No. 14 Southern California’s star-studded offense can be in its first season under new coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans overhauled their skill positions, bringing in Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison among others. But the front five is likely to be composed of holdovers from last year’s 4-8 team. Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins is the one newcomer who’s expected to contribute immediately.

