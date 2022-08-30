QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has begun serving his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the team until Oct. 10. Watson was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list before practice as the Browns finalized their initial 53-man roster. The 26-year-old was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions in Texas. Watson will miss 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and must undergo mandatory treatment and counseling before he can be reinstated. Watson is not permitted to have contact with team personnel during his suspension.