Raiders’ Leatherwood, Browns’ Rosen among wave of NFL cuts

The Las Vegas Raiders have waived offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. He is the third of the club’s three first-round draft picks in 2020-21 to get dumped before the end of his second season. NFL teams had a Tuesday deadline to cut rosters to 53 players for the regular season. Many moves were procedural steps before those players come back. Cleveland released quarterback Josh Rosen. He was an extra arm as the Browns navigated the situation with Deshaun Watson. Rosen was working to be Jacoby Brissett’s backup during Watson’s 11-game suspension.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.