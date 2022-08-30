Raiders trade CB Trayvon Mullen to Cardinals for draft pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick. Agent Kevin Conner confirmed the move that gives Mullen a fresh start after he fell behind other cornerbacks on Las Vegas’ roster with a new regime in charge. ESPN says the Raiders will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick that could be upgraded to a sixth-rounder based on Mullen’s playing time this season.

