Raiders trade CB Trayvon Mullen to Cardinals for draft pick
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
The Las Vegas Raiders have traded former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick. Agent Kevin Conner confirmed the move that gives Mullen a fresh start after he fell behind other cornerbacks on Las Vegas’ roster with a new regime in charge. ESPN says the Raiders will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick that could be upgraded to a sixth-rounder based on Mullen’s playing time this season.