Romine, Reds rough up Hudson, end Cards’ 3-game win streak

CINCINNATI (AP) — Austin Romine hit a two-run homer as the Cincinnati Reds roughed up Dakota Hudson and beat St. Louis 5-1, ending the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak. Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols went 0 for 2 and was hit by pitch from Justin Dunn that caromed off his chest and caught his right forearm in the second inning. Pujols stayed in the game for the NL Central leaders and remained at 694 home runs, two behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time list. Hudson had been 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in three career starts at Great American Ball Park. He gave up five straight hits to start a four-run burst in the third. Romine’s go-ahead liner that reached the front row of the seats in deep right-center field made it 2-1.

