Swiatek takes an easy first step in search of US Open title

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek remembers when she was hardly noticed, so she was excited to see a photo of herself pictured on an advertisement in Times Square. Once little-known, it’s now bright lights, big city for the No. 1 women’s tennis player. Think how much bigger she’ll be in New York if she wins the U.S. Open. The top seed took the first step Tuesday, beating Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-0 in a little more than an hour. Other straight-set winners early on the second day of the tournament included No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 8 Jessica Pegula and No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza. Venus Williams was in action Tuesday afternoon.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.