Titans go with rookie Malik Willis as Tannehill’s backup QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Malik Willis’ quick learning curve made veteran Logan Woodside dispensable for Tennessee. The Titans cut Woodside along with 27 other players waived or released Tuesday at the NFL deadline to trim the roster to 53. They also waived injured tight end Tommy Hudson. Woodside was a seventh-round pick out of Toledo by Cincinnati in 2018. He joined the Titans’ practice squad later that year and backed up Ryan Tannehill the past two seasons. The Titans traded up in the third round to draft Willis out of Liberty. The rookie started each preseason game and showed growth each week.

