US beats Canada 5-2 at women’s hockey world championship

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Megan Keller had a goal and an assist as the United States rallied for a 5-2 victory over Olympic champion Canada in group play at the women’s hockey world championship. Lacey Eden scored the winner in the third period to help the Americans beat their longtime rival and close out group play undefeated in central Denmark. The teams are heavy favorites to meet again in Sunday’s final. The quarterfinals are Thursday. The U.S. will face Hungary, while Canada will play Sweden. Group B winner Czechia will play Finland, and Switzerland faces Japan.

