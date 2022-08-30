Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:10 PM

Valdez wins sixth straight as Astros beat Rangers 4-2

KTVZ

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Framber Valdez won his sixth straight decision while pitching his 22nd consecutive quality start and Jose Altuve homered, doubled and scored twice as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Valdez gave up solo homers to Texas’ Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, rookies Ezequiel Duran and Bubba Thompson, and five singles in seven innings. Valdez has the most consecutive quality starts in a season by a lefthander in major league history and is two short of matching the overall record of 24 by Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in 2018.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content