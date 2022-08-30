Valdez wins sixth straight as Astros beat Rangers 4-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Framber Valdez won his sixth straight decision while pitching his 22nd consecutive quality start and Jose Altuve homered, doubled and scored twice as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Valdez gave up solo homers to Texas’ Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, rookies Ezequiel Duran and Bubba Thompson, and five singles in seven innings. Valdez has the most consecutive quality starts in a season by a lefthander in major league history and is two short of matching the overall record of 24 by Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in 2018.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.