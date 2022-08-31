FAMU players asks school president for ‘changes made now’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida A&M’s football team is openly questioning the level of support players are receiving from the university. The Rattlers considered not traveling for their season opener at North Carolina last week because 26 players were ruled ineligible. Nearly 90 players wrote to school president Larry Robinson a day after the team lost 56-24 to the Tar Hills. The letter implores Robinson for “changes made now” and says “we are not interested in further empty dialogue with you or your staff.” The letter alleges countless issues with the “student-athlete experience.” It claims deficiencies with financial aid, academic support/compliance and summer school.

