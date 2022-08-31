Jury fails to reach verdict in Ryan Giggs assault trial

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The jury in the trial of Ryan Giggs was discharged after failing to reach a verdict on domestic violence charges against the former Manchester United star. Giggs, 48, had been on trial for four weeks but after more than 20 hours of deliberations, the Crown Court jury of seven women and four men failed to reach any verdicts. Giggs potentially faces a retrial. He had been charged with assault and use of coercive behavior against an ex-girlfriend. He had denied all of the charges.

