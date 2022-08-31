NIL deals put just a few bucks in most athletes’ pockets

Most name, image and likeness deals do what they were intended to do for college athletes: Put a few bucks in a college student’s pocket. The deals might involve social media posts, meet-and-greets and autograph sessions that give an athlete enough money to pay for pizza or cover the monthly rent. One NIL platform says the median deal is just $53. That’s a far cry from the deals a select few college football athletes have signed to drive luxury vehicles or promote high-profile brands such as Levi’s jeans.

