No. 12 Oklahoma State opens with Central Michigan

Oklahoma State reached the Big 12 championship game last season and beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. The 12th-ranked Cowboys believe they can accomplish at least that much this season with veteran quarterback Spencer Sanders leading the way. Oklahoma State opens with Central Michigan on Thursday night. The Cowboys can’t afford to slip early, and they remember an upset loss to the Chippewas in 2016 that provided an unexpected blemish on a 10-3 season. Central Michigan returns last year’s national rushing leader, Lew Nichols III, from a team that went 9-4 and won the Sun Bowl.

By The Associated Press

