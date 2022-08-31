O’Connell’s steady rise keeps Purdue in Big Ten title hunt

Aidan O’Connell arrived at Purdue in 2017 as a hopeful, exuberant teenager. He’ll leave after this season as the first walk-on quarterback to ever start for the Boilermakers. No, it wasn’t easy working his way up the depth chart to second-team all-conference honors last season. But he will celebrates his 24th birthday Thursday on center stage when the Boilermakers host Penn State in both teams’ season opener. The Nittany Lions are led by another sixth-year quarterback, Sean Clifford. But its O’Connell who most in the sold out Ross-Ade Stadium are coming to see.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.