Orioles call up top prospect Gunnar Henderson from minors

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have called up top prospect Gunnar Henderson from the minors. Henderson is the game’s No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America. He joins a Baltimore team that is three games out of the final wild card in the American League. Henderson was a second-round draft pick in 2019. His stock his risen significantly this season. The 21-year-old shortstop hit 11 home runs in 65 games at Triple-A Norfolk. Henderson spent at least some time at every infield position while with Norfolk.

