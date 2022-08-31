Tennessee Vols open season hosting Ball State under lights

With a trip to No. 17 Pittsburgh up next, Tennessee has an opportunity to get coach Josh Heupel’s second season on Rocky Top headed in the right direction. The stress level is much different from a year ago when the Volunteers opened with a Thursday night win over Bowling Green. These Vols are just outside the AP Top 25, which could change with a big win in their opener. Ball State will be opening with a new quarterback in John Paddock. He played in just two games last season.

By The Associated Press

